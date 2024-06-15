Chinese premier urges ‘shelving differences’ with Australia

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang called Saturday for “shelving differences” with Australia as he embarked on a four-day trip dangling the promise of expanded trade despite their geopolitical rivalry.

Li — the second most powerful man in China after President Xi Jinping — touched down in Adelaide at the start of a diplomatic mission across the resource-rich continent.

China has gradually removed swingeing trade sanctions on Australian wine, timber, barley and beef exports imposed in 2020 during a diplomatic rift with the former conservative government. Tariffs on rock lobsters remain.