China's Premier Li Qiang (right) greets Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong (centre), South Australia's Premier Peter Malinauskas (second lrft) and other officials at Adelaide Airport in Adelaide on June 15, 2024. AFP
Chinese premier urges ‘shelving differences’ with Australia

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang called Saturday for “shelving differences” with Australia as he embarked on a four-day trip dangling the promise of expanded trade despite their geopolitical rivalry.

Li — the second most powerful man in China after President Xi Jinping — touched down in Adelaide at the start of a diplomatic mission across the resource-rich continent.

China has gradually removed swingeing trade sanctions on Australian wine, timber, barley and beef exports imposed in 2020 during a diplomatic rift with the former conservative government. Tariffs on rock lobsters remain.

