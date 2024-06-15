Celebrate Super Dads Weekend at SM Supermalls

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and this year, SM Supermalls is upping the game with a celebration tailored especially for Super Dads.
At SM’s Super Dads Weekend, everyone is welcome. Whether you’re a dad, a granddad, or just want to have a blast, SM Supermalls has treats lined up to make this Father’s Day extra special and extraordinarily awesome!
Feast, Shop, and Save with Exclusive Deals
Kick off the celebration with SM Supermalls’ exclusive Super Dads Treats! From June 14 to 23, dads can enjoy amazing dining deals from burgers, pizzas, to fruit shakes – select SM tenants have curated special menus just for the occasion.
You can also dive into exclusive deals and discounts on the latest lifestyle accessories and gadgets. Browse and shop online through SM Deals & SM Malls Online to find the perfect gift that fits your dad’s unique style.
Game On: Bond over Epic Playdates
What’s better than a gaming sesh with dad? Super Dads Play features a fantastic gaming setup where dads and kids can team up or compete in their favorite video games. Watch the excitement unfold on the big screen, bringing all the thrills of the virtual world to life. It’s a perfect way to bond and share some friendly competition starting June 14 until June 23.
Strut Your Paws: A Fun Walk for Fur Dads
Calling all fur dads! This one’s for you. Bring along your furry companions and join the Super FurDad Pack Walk. Watch as halls come alive on June 15 and 16 with the adorable sight of same-breed dogs walking together. It’s a “paw-some” family event that’s sure to delight both two-legged and four-legged participants.
A Special Tribute to Dad
End your weekend on a high note with a special Blessing and Mass Offering for Dads. Take a moment to reflect, give thanks, and receive blessings that celebrate the incredible journey of fatherhood.
This Father’s Day, SM Supermalls is the place to be. Embrace the spirit of fun, youthfulness, and togetherness with activities designed to make every dad feel like the superhero he is. Mark your calendars, grab your family, and get ready for a weekend full of joy, memories, and, most importantly, love.
