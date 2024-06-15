Cardinal Quevedo's Thoughts to Live by

Fr. Cardinal Quevedo: Today's Thoughts to Live by, June 16, Sun, 11th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Father's Day:

Liturgy of the Word --

Ez. 17:22-24;

Ps. 92:2-3, 13-14, 15-16;

2 Cor. 5:6-10;

Mk. 4:26-34.

1. Notes from the ORDO -- Even though Father's Day is a secular celebration, the following may be done: Blessing for Fathers, special Prayers of the Faithful, a Prayer over the Faithful (Final Blessing), and a Prayer to St. Joseph, Model of Fathers.

2. 1st Reading, Ez. 17: 22-24 -- The Lord's Special Love for Israel. Using an extended allegory (vv. 3-21) of an eagle planting a shoot that becomes a verdant vine (Israel) and another eagle (King Nebuchadnezzar) transplanting the verdant vine to a foreign soil (Babylon), Ezekiel describes the situation of Israel in exile and its restoration. God will pluck a branch from the crest of the cedar and transplant it to the mountain height of Israel. There the branch will grow into a "majestic cedar" and "all kinds of winged birds will dwell in the shade of its branches" (vv. 22-23). Thus, everyone "will know that I am the Lord" (v. 24).

2. Responsorial Ps. 92: 2-3, 13-14,15-16 -- Gratitude for God's Fidelity. "It is good to give thanks to the Lord, to sing praise to your name, Most High, to proclaim your love at daybreak, your faithfulness in the night" (vv. 2-3). "The just shall flourish like the palm tree, they shall grow like a cedar of Lebanon. Planted in the house of the Lord, they shall flourish in the courts of our God" (13-14). The just are like trees planted near the Temple. They are fertile with good deeds, because of the presence of God, the source of life.

3. 2nd Reading, 2 Cor. 5: 6-10 -- Heaven, Judgment and Recompense. Paul speaks of God, preparing for us a dwelling in heaven not built by hand. He also speaks of our mortality being clothed with immortal life (vv. 1-5). Though we are in our human body and away from the Lord, we are courageous, "for we walk by faith, and not by sight.... We woud rather leave the body and go home to the Lord" (vv. 6-8). "Therefore, we aspire to please the Lord.... For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ" and receive recompense for what we have done (v. 10).

4. Gospel, Mk. 4: 26-34 -- Two Parables of the Kingdom. Jesus uses parables that are taken from daily circumstances in order to teach the crowds about the Kingdom of God. Here he uses the same image of planting that the prophet Ezekiel used (see our 1st Reading). Through proclamation, the kingdom of God breaks through into our world. A man sows seeds on the land. He sleeps and rises everyday while the planted seeds grow quietly without his intervention and yields grain (vv. 26-28). And when the grain is ripe, the farmer cuts the plants and harvests the grain (v. 29). Thus, the Kingdom of God develops quietly until it is fully established by Jesus at the final judgement.

5. A 2nd parable -- the Kingdom of God is like a "mustard seed." It is the smallest of all seeds. But once it is sown, it grows and becomes the largest of plants, and "the birds of the sky can dwell in its shade" (v. 32). This last verse teaches that the kingdom of God is universal. It is for all. Jesus teaches the crowds by parables but "explains the meaning of the parables to his disciples in private"

(v. 34).

6. Just as God loved and transformed Israel, so does he love us now with immense overflowing love, despite our sinfulness and frailties. Even as we suffer in our earthly dwelling, our Lord has prepared for us an eternal dwelling in his Kingdom. But to journey there we need to walk humbly, live justly and truly love our neighbor. That is the proof of our love for God. It is through deeds that we proclaim our gratitude for God's love.

7. Prayer -- O God, you are the strength of those who hope in you and without you our mortal frailty can do nothing. Graciously hear our pleas and grant us always the help of your grace so that we may please you by our resolve and our deeds in following your commands. This we pray through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!