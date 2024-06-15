BPI, Pay&Go tie up serving more Filipinos

To bring the Bank of the Philippine Island’s (BPI) products and services closer to more Filipinos, it recently partnered with the 24-hour self-service payments company, Pay&Go.

According to Dan Ibarra, CEO of BTI Payments, operator of Pay&Go, Filipinos can now conveniently apply for BPI products directly at select Pay&Go kiosks nationwide.

Ibarra added that they are optimistic about the partnership’s impact, saying, “We are excited to collaborate with BPI, as we both share the common goal of reaching out to more communities and providing them with access to basic financial banking services.”

With BPI products were now available through our Pay&Go kiosks, more Filipinos can easily open an e-wallet and savings account, and apply for loans and credit cards.

“Our joint effort marks a significant step towards building a more financially inclusive Philippines,” he added.

Rally Jereza, BPI senior vice president and Head of BPI Agency Banking, also looks forward to the collaboration and its future developments.

“We are now present in grocery stores, shopping malls, and even in Lazada, offering customers financial accessibility both physically and digitally. With our goal of reaching 50 million customers, we are driven to continuously innovate and meet our customers’ needs. This partnership with Pay&Go is a key part of our push for innovation, and we are thrilled to explore new opportunities together. Our potential is limitless,” Jereza said.

The strategic partnership signifies BPI and BTI Payments’ shared commitment to improving financial accessibility across the country, ensuring that Filipinos can conveniently conductbank transactions without any barriers.

BPI that can be applied by customer at select Pay&Go kiosks include BPI #SaveUp, BPI Credit Card Application, Credit Card Payments, Auto Loan, Housing Loan, Personal Loan and VYBE by BPI.