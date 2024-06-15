Bong Go seeks to empower communities thru cooperative dev't

On Wednesday, 13 June, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go demonstrated his steadfast dedication to the cooperative movement by joining the distribution of financial support to 23 qualified cooperatives at the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) office in Davao City.

Known affectionately as Mr. Malasakit, Go highlighted the essential role of cooperatives in boosting local economies and empowering communities.

He stated, “Ang pagsuporta sa ating mga kooperatiba ay pagsuporta sa pag-unlad ng buong komunidad. Kaya naman patuloy tayong kikilos upang mabigyan sila ng karampatang tulong at pagsasanay sa abot ng ating makakaya,” emphasizing the government's role in nurturing these vital institutions.

Reflecting on the broader implications of strong cooperatives, Senator Go discussed how cooperative success is linked to national progress.

"Strong cooperatives mean strong communities and strong communities mean a strong nation. By empowering our cooperatives, we are directly contributing to the nation's development and stability," he remarked, reinforcing the vital link between local empowerment and national welfare.

"As we look forward, our goal is to integrate more technological solutions into our cooperatives, making them not only more efficient but also more resilient in the face of economic challenges," he added.

Senator Go has played a pivotal role in supporting cooperative development as a member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives and vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee. He successfully advocated for additional funding in the 2024 budget for the CDA's Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives. This initiative aims to fortify the infrastructure of micro and small cooperatives through the Malasakit Sa Kooperatiba Program.

Go is also the co-author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11502, or the National Cooperative Month Act, which designates October as National Cooperative Month annually. Furthermore, he co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11535, mandating the appointment of Cooperatives Development Officers at municipal, city, and provincial levels, thereby ensuring sustained support for cooperative development.

Go then acknowledged the efforts of CDA Chairperson Undersecretary Joy Encabo, Regional Director Glenn Garcia, and Regional Manager Juvy Alayon during the event.

Acknowledging the support of regional leaders, Go also commended Governor Edwin Jubahib of Davao del Norte, Governor Dorothy Montejo-Gonzaga of Davao de Oro, Governor Niño Sotero Uy, Jr. of Davao Oriental, Governor Yvonne Rona-Cagas of Davao del Sur, and Governor Franklin Bautista of Davao Occidental, alongside Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte for their shared vision and dedication.

In addition to the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed food packs, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to each cooperative. Furthermore, cooperative heads received a watch, while select attendees received bicycles, shoes, a cell phone, and a watch from the senator.

In his concluding remarks, Go inspired the audience with a call to action, “Mga kababayan ko, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” urging everyone to seize the opportunity to make a difference.

On the same day, Go also attended the groundbreaking of a Multipurpose Building Crisis Intervention Center in Davao City which he earlier advocated for.

“Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo. Kayo po ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin na makapagserbisyo pa po sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat po,” Mr. Malasakit Go ended.