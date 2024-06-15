Bong Go continues support to local infra dev't; graces new multipurpose building in Balay Dangupan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Multipurpose Building (Crisis Intervention) in Balay Dangupan, Lower Cabantian, in Davao City on Thursday, 13 June. The construction of which was supported and advocated for by Go as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance.

Go emphasized the importance of community projects like this one. He stated, "Kinikilala natin ang mahalagang papel ng local infrastructure sa pagpapabuti ng kalidad ng buhay ng ating mga mamamayan lalo na para sa ating mga kabataan at kababaihan na walang matirhan."

Balay Dangupan Center is a shelter care institution that serves as a temporary substitute home for survivors and victims of physical and sexual abuses assessed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and has passed the requirements to operate.

The multipurpose building, a project that aligns with Go's advocacy for local development and social welfare, is expected to be a Crisis Intervention Center that will serve various community needs, especially for the activities of the confined children and elderly people in the center.

“Natutuwa akong makita na ma-isasakatuparan ang proyektong ito. Mahalaga na patuloy tayong sumuporta sa mga local government units sa kanilang pagsisikap na magtayo ng mga pasilidad na tumutugon sa social at practical needs ng mga tao,” added Go who advocated for the funding needed to complete the project.

Go, known for his active involvement in community development projects, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the hall's construction.

“This is a result of our combined efforts – the local government, the community, and the national government working together for the betterment of our beloved city,” he said.

Furthermore, Go also supported other projects in Davao city. Among the projects are the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, the rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), and the acquisition of ambulances.

During his visit, Go and his Malasakit Team also gifted a total of 62 children with grocery packs, meals, toys, gift certificates and volleyballs. Additionally, the center’s staff received grocery packages and meals from the senator.

Meanwhile, 55 elderly people from the Co Su Gian Home for the Aged have received meals and grocery packs also from Senator Go.

He then acknowledged several key local leaders and officials for their vital roles and contributions to community development and good governance. This included Center Head Riza Naive, Center Coordinator Nenita Lim, Acting Assistant Department Head of City Social Welfare Development Office Sarah Festin, Arch. Honey Gingatan of Department of Public Works and Highways XI, Ma. Jasmin Egan and Engr. Ulric Guma who was with him during his visit.

Go also recognized the efforts of the barangay officials for their dedicated service to their respective communities and significant contributions to local projects and initiatives.

During his visit, Go also cited his advocacy to bolster the health sector in grassroots communities. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged those in need of medical assistance to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers located at Southern Philippines Medical Center in the city.

A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program provides one-stop shops where concerned agencies are brought under one roof to ensure that medical assistance programs are more conveniently within the reach of indigent Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than ten million Filipinos.

“Lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para ‘to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito,” said Go.

On the same day, Go also provided support to 230 representatives of 23 cooperatives from Davao Region with the Cooperative Development Authority through their Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program.