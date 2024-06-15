Aga Muhlach on his golden rule as a father

Multi-awarded actor Aga Muhlach, father of three, to Luigi Muhlach (with Janice de Belen) and twins Andres and Atasha Muhlach (with Charlene Gonzales) shared his golden rule as a father.

The 54-year-old actor, like any other Dad, is a strict disciplinarian and most of the time overprotective to his children.

“Yung mga anak namin, now that they’re grown-up already — hindi sila nag-iisip ng mga material, ng mana, ng mga ganyan, because naturuan namin sila na kung ano ang amin ay amin ngayon. Kung may gusto kayo wala kayo makukuha from us, you will have to experience life and work for it (Now that my children are grown-up, they’re not materialistic at all. We taught them that they have to work for it if they want something),” Aga said.

His children, he adds are free to live the life they choose.

“Ngayon, kung pagdating sa dulo ng buhay, kung kayo ay nagigipit, nag-iigib ng tubig, gawin n’yo yan, dahil walang masama doon. Hindi ibig sabihin na kung ang mga magulang n’yo ay ganyan. Kailangan ganyan din kayo (There is nothing wrong with living a simple life),” he said.

As a father, the actor shared that he is strict and traditional with his children.

“I was a strict dad [while they were growing up]. Namamalo ako, para sa ‘kin ang mali, mali. Hindi puwedeng maging tama and then ‘yung disiplina nila na lumalaki sila sa marangyang buhay (I was a strict dad. I spanked them. For me, what’s wrong is wrong. It cannot be right and, of course, the discipline while they are growing up in a privileged life),” he said.

“I make sure that whatever you guys are experiencing is because I worked. I wasn’t born like this. So you guys don’t think like you’re born like this. You would have to finish your school. You would have to work. If you think you’re gonna get something from us, cars, or invest in a home for you when you get old. Sabi ko it’s not gonna happen. So they know that, growing up alam na nila, nakatanim sa puso’t isipan nila ‘yun (…growing up, that’s already instilled in their hearts and minds),” he said.

Fame and popularity are not permanent as for Aga, the education of his children comes first.

“I want them to experience life, mag-aral kayo, hindi kayo mag-aral (you study or you don’t) is up to you, but if you want it the hard way, then do it the hard way, if you want it the easy way then be disciplined. Pero don’t expect that I’m gonna work and save up for you, but you’ll get the best education definitely ‘yung kaya namin bigay sa kanila (…what we can afford to give them),” he added.

He also said that his children are free to decide what they want to be in their lives even if it’s a different path as long as they’re happy.

“Mabuhay kayo sa totoo lang kung ano kayo kung hindi kayo maging artista kung hindi kayo maging presidente ng isang kumpanya kung ikaw ay maging isang regular na empleyado tahakin mo ‘yan kasi masaya pa rin ‘yan walang masama (I told my children to be true to themselves, even if it’s an ordinary and basic life as long as they’re happy),” he said.