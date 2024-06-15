A teacher, activist and dad

Benjo Basas wears many hats -- a public school teacher, he dedicates himself to his students’ education.

But his responsibilities extend far beyond the classroom, as he leads the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) nationally, advocating for teachers’ rights and welfare.

The demanding role translates into a busy schedule — meetings, hearings, interviews, seminars and even international trips fill Basas’ calendar, and juggling these with his classroom duties often leaves him wishing for more hours in a day.

Yet, amid his professional commitments, his most important role lies at home, as Basas is a devoted husband to Ana, also a teacher and a fellow TDC activist, and a father to two teenagers, Lila and Datu.

Balancing activism with family life is Basas’ biggest challenge. Lila and Datu have grown accustomed to their parents’ activism, sometimes joining them at rallies and forums. They’ve even become familiar with seeing their father on TV or hearing him on the radio.

“I explain to my children that what I do is for their future and for the future of all children,” Basas said, adding that he strives to include his family whenever possible, scheduling regular outings and making a conscious effort to connect when work demands take him away.

Basas prioritizes his children’s well-being, even during hectic times.

“Despite being tired or busy, I help them with their homework and try to bring them small treats,” Basas said. “They appreciate anything.”

His greatest hope is to see Lila and Datu achieve their dreams — Lila aspires to be a lawyer, while Datu sets his sights on becoming a doctor.

“There’s no greater joy than seeing them succeed,” said Basas as he also instills valuable lessons.

“Pursue your dreams honestly and use your knowledge to help others,” he added.

Basas’ story exemplifies the dedication and sacrifice required to be a teacher, an activist, and most importantly, a father.

He navigates a demanding path, striving to make a positive impact on both his students’ lives and the future of education, all while ensuring his family feels loved and supported.