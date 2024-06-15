2024 gender gap grade falls

The Philippines slipped nine places in the Global Gender Gap Report 2024 falling to 25 among 146 countries monitored for gender equality.

The Philippines earned a score of 0.779 in the latest World Economic Forum index published on 11 June. It was in 16th place in the Global Gender Gap Report 2023.

This year, the Philippines had a gender parity score of 77.9 percent, below its score of 79.1 percent in 2023.

In terms of economic participation and opportunity, the country’s placing fell to 20th this year from 17th last year.

Meanwhile, when it comes to educational attainment, the Philippines ranked first along with Belize, New Zealand, Namibia, Argentina, Ireland, Maldives, Israel, Malta, Colombia, Costa Rica, Bostwana, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Estonia, France, United Kingdom, Honduras, Lesotho, Latvia, North Macedonia, Mongolia, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine and the United States.

Health, survival: 86th

In the health and survival dimension, the Philippines was in the 86th spot, the same as last year’s ranking.

Additionally, the Philippines was in the 34th spot in terms of political empowerment, down from the 30th last year.

Iceland, at 93.5 percent, is again ranked first in the index and continues to be the only country to have closed over 90 percent of its gender gap.

Other countries who made it to the global top 10 were Finland, Norway, New Zealand, Sweden, Nicaragua, Germany, Namibia, Ireland and Spain.

The latest index also showed that while no country has achieved full gender parity, 97 percent of the economies included in the edition “have closed more than 60 percent of their gap,” compared to 85 percent in 2006.

The Global Gender Gap Index is an annual benchmark of the current state and evolution of gender parity across four key dimensions — economic participation and opportunity; educational attainment; health and survival; and political empowerment.