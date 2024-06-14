Zooming to great sales

On the eve of the Emzoom’s launch anniversary under the distributorship of leading mobility company Astara Philippines, GAC Motor Philippines surpassed the 1,500-unit mark for retail sales of the GS3 Emzoom subcompact crossover.

GAC Motor closed off its May performance with retail sales of 320 units, including 215 of the Emzoom, rounding up the total of Emzoom vehicles sold to 1,569 since its Philippine launch on 30 June 2023.

“The team at GAC Motor Philippines welcomes this new milestone with immense pride and elation, as we are able to deliver lasting, positive impact to the Filipinos with state-of-the-art, high-caliber vehicles, such as the Emzoom,” said Franz Decloedt, brand head of GAC Motor Philippines, Astara Philippines. “This achievement proves that an increasing number of Filipinos are choosing GAC for the outstanding value and benefits our vehicles offer.”

As GAC Motor celebrates this remarkable milestone in the Philippines within its first year, satisfied customers are sharing their experiences with the brand. Kim Daryl Canosa, a motorsports cinematographer and proud owner of an Emzoom R-Style, reflects on his journey with GAC Motor.

“I still remember the first time I saw pictures of the Emzoom. It was a real stunner and had the aesthetics of a sports vehicle. I was hooked. I’m happy to discover that my new car does not just look good, but definitely brings a lot of high-performance features as well,” Canosa said.

Canosa continues, “From day-to-day city driving to weekend out-of-town trips, our family gets to enjoy our different pursuits smoothly with the mobility that our GAC Emzoom provides. The security and reliability of the services provided by GAC Motor Philippines is definitely also a game changer. I encourage my fellow Pinoys to explore and discover the difference for yourselves. I look forward to the day when there are even more fellow ‘Emzoomers’ and GAC car owners around!”

As a token of appreciation for the public’s enthusiastic reception to the Emzoom, the company is delighted to offer exclusive discounts on the GS3 Emzoom this June. Customers may avail as much as P70,000 in discounts on the Emzoom R-Style for cash purchases, valid until 30 June.

The EMZOOM is an attractively-priced subcompact crossover outfitted with a 1.5 TGDI engine, complemented with a 7-speed wet dual clutch transmission (7WDCT), producing 177 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque.

On track to a total of 35 locations by the end of 2024, GAC Motor Philippines has also recently welcomed the opening of new dealerships throughout key locations in the Philippines. These include GAC MOTOR dealerships in San Fernando, Pampanga, Iloilo City in Western Visayas, Sumulong Highway in Cainta, Rizal and General Santos City in Mindanao. More establishments are set to open this year in Santa Rosa, Fairview, Bacolod, Kawit, Congressional Avenue, Mindanao Avenue, Valenzuela City and Marilao.

In April 2024, GAC Motor International honored the Philippines as the Fastest Growing GAC Market in the world, recognizing the outstanding performance of GAC operations in the Philippines for 2023 under Astara Philippines. GAC Motor PH recorded a remarkable 274 percent growth in retail sales for the first quarter of 2024, comparative to the same period of the previous year.

Customers are invited to visit their nearest GAC dealership or explore the official GAC Motor Philippines website at www.gacmotorph.com to discover more about the brand’s exceptional offerings.