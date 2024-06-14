When the man is King

Discover an expansive range of personal care and grooming essentials for men when you step into any Watsons Store. Whether you are a Gen Z newbie starting to create your grooming routine, a Yuppie seeking high-quality products to elevate your regimen and fit your fast-paced lifestyle, or a lolo idol looking for reliable vitamins and supplements — Watsons has got you covered to meet any of your needs.

Watsons, the Philippines’ health and beauty retailer, empowers men to take centerstage with the all-men’s sale happening until 17 June. Take advantage of the All-Men’s Sale to score incredible discounts on all your grooming essentials. Find up to 50 percent off or “buy 1, take 1” deals on your favorite men’s care brands like Nivea, Axe and Old Spice. Stock up on essentials or explore new options from Dove Men, Gatsby, Irish Spring, Bigen and more.

“Watsons continues to revolutionize men’s approach to skincare and grooming with our wide range of grooming essentials to help them feel confident and empowered so they can look good, do good, and feel great. We’re bringing back our HIMtayan lounge this year for them to experience and realize that indeed, Watsons is also a place where their needs, be it on grooming or wellness, are being cared for,” said Sharon Decapia, SAVP for marketing, PR, and sustainability of Watsons Philippines.

Visit any of the 1,000+ Watsons stores nationwide, browse our extensive selection online, or download the Watsons app to discover the perfect products for your needs.

Follow @watsonsph on Instagram, @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and

@watsonsphilippines on TikTok.