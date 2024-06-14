The grand dame that is Taal Vista Hotel

Taal Vista Hotel is bound to leave anyone who visits it with a feeling of nostalgia.

The iconic five-star hotel is a respite away from the bustling metro. It remains a popular choice of Filipinos to stay at in Tagaytay, 85 years since its establishment.

The food, amenities, staff/crew members and its overall service speak as to why Taal Vista Hotel is known as one of the tourism industry’s grand dames.

Superb rooms, facilities

Waking up to the sight of the picturesque Taal Lake and Volcano is undeniably one of the highlights when staying in one of the hotel’s rooms.

Units are spacious and fitted with modern and comfortable furniture. Housed at the Lake Wing are rooms ranging from deluxe (with free WiFi), two-bedroom deluxe suite, Batangas suite (with free WiFi) and premier (with free WiFi). Each is fitted with air conditioners, a flat screen TV, a minibar refrigerator, a safety deposit box, a flat iron with board, a hair dryer and slippers.

At the Mountain Wing, with the same amenities as mentioned above, are the freshly renovated ridge room, superior, deluxe, premier, one-bedroom deluxe suite, Taal suite and Tagaytay suite.

Hotel facilities include a large outdoor swimming pool, onsite gym, kid’s corner and games room and Rain, The Spa.

Sumptuous feasts

From à la carte to buffet-setting dishes, Taal Vista Hotel’s highly skilled chefs have generously prepared a variety of traditional food for everyone to enjoy.

Veranda’s selection of international and local cuisine is to dine for. Food is served à la carte or buffet, with cultural performances that include music and dancing. The heirloom section remains a family favorite while the buffet section boasts a live cooking station.

Taza Fresh Table offers dishes made from natural sources sourced from local suppliers. The live cooking station makes its garden-fresh dishes organic as possible.

Lobby lounge, meanwhile, had guests enjoy nightly entertainment of piano music while sipping a fine selection of beverages as well as appetizers and desserts.

Pasalubong, on the other hand, is the hotel’s pastry shop where one can buy Pan de Coco, Ensaymadas and even the hotel’s Spanish-style Bangus in Corn Oil.

Walk-ins are accommodated at Alta Ridge Bar. Guests can enjoy the fine menu featuring appetizers, salads, pasta, sandwiches, pizzas, juicy meat, seafood, desserts and an extensive array of alcoholic drinks and cocktails.

Then and now

Taal Vista Hotel, then known as Taal Vista Lodge, was the brainchild of Philippine Commonwealth President Manuel L. Quezon. In 1935, he instructed the Manila Railroad Company to build a lodge and golf course on Tagaytay Ridge. Under the supervision of the Manila Hotel, an MRC property, the lodge was designed by Andres Luna de San Pedro, son of painter Juan Luna, and built on a six-hectare lot on Tagaytay Ridge. It was inaugurated on 7 October 1939.

One of its many regular visitors was Henry Sy Sr. His company, SM Investments Corporation, eventually acquired Taal Vista Hotel.

Taal Vista Hotel is located along Kilometer 60, Aguinaldo Highway, Tagaytay City 4120, Philippines. For inquiries and reservations, call +63 (2) 7917 8225, +63 (46) 413 1000 or +63 917 809 1254. Visit www.taalvistahotel.com and join Facebook (facebook.com/taalvistahotel) and Twitter/Instagram (@taalvistahotel).