The country is EV-ready

Ayala Corporation’s electric mobility platform, ACMobility announces eleven new dealership appointments for BYD as part of its mission to accelerate the adoption of EVs (electric vehicles) in the Philippine market.

BYD EVs will soon make their way to major cities and provinces such as Alabang, Cagayan de Oro, Cavite, Dagupan, Davao, Iloilo, Lipa, Marikina, Naga, Pampanga and Sta. Rosa, following the opening of its first four dealerships in Quezon City, Makati, BGC Taguig and Cebu.

The eleven new dealerships, which will steer this mission are BYD Sta. Rosa owned by Peter Gaisano, BYD Alabang and Naga with Willy Chiongbian as dealer principal, BYD General Santos managed by Wally Alvarez, BYD Glorietta and Bacoor overseen by Bob Palanca, BYD Marikina and Lipa operated by Mark Tieng, BYD Fairview/Commonwealth under Harmony Auto, represented by Miguel Palma, and BYD Pangasinan with Joseph Chang as Dealer Principal.

“ACMobility and BYD Cars Philippines are excited to welcome our new dealer partners in the growing BYD network,” says Antonio “Toti” Zara III, head of Automotive Retail and Distribution at ACMobility.

“BYD has four fully operational dealerships now, seven are currently under construction, and we just appointed another eleven. By the end of the year, we will have at least 22 BYD dealerships nationwide with more locations soon to be announced. We will grow BYD with the ultimate vision of accelerating the electrification of the automotive industry,” adds Zara.

ACMobility’s thrust towards electrified mobility can be clearly seen with BYD’s growing presence and its expanding dealer network. To support the adoption of more EVs nationwide, more ACMobility electric vehicle charging stations will soon go online throughout the country. ACMobility currently has 48 charging stations in 23 locations nationwide that complement the country’s rapidly expanding EV charging network.

“This ongoing expansion is not just about numbers; it’s about the people behind them. It’s about the passion, dedication, and shared commitment to driving positive change in our communities. Together, we are expanding our sales reach and amplifying our impact on sustainable mobility,” shares Errol Dueñas, After Sales and Network director of BYD Cars Philippines.

BYD Cars Philippines currently offers four models in the country — the 2024 Top 3 World Urban Car of the Year Finalist and 2023 Japanese Electric Vehicle of the Year, BYD Dolphin urban electric hatchback; the top-selling BYD Atto 3 electric subcompact crossover; the BYD Han flagship electric sports sedan; and the BYD Tang seven-seat mid-size electric SUV.