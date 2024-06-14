Ternocon 2024: The A-list of Filipino style

Ternocon is currently the biggest and one of the most important events to date — a toast to Philippine fashion.

In celebration of Philippine independence “TernoCon: Kasarinlan, Kultura, Kasuotan,” held on 10 June at the Museo del Galeón, SM Mall of Asia, showcased brilliant and outstanding collections of visionaries Jojie Lloren, Cary Santiago and Jaggy Glarino.

“TernoCon: Kasarinlan, Kultura, Kasuotan” brought the red carpet out for the parade of modern creations as seen through their roster of A-List guests who came fashioned in their own points of view.

It was a spectacle of stellar styles where design, artistry, culture and heritage were channeled in their most elegant and creative way — after all, as they say, “you are what you wear.”

One can’t help notice the relevance of the event in modern times and the impact it creates not just to the industry, but to our people.

This was a night to remember where the Filipino spirit was high and full of pride!