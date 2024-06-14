SOCIAL SET

Ternocon 2024: The A-list of Filipino style

‘TernoCon: Kasarinlan, Kultura, Kasuotan’ brought the red carpet out for the parade of modern creations as seen through their roster of A-List guests who came fashioned in their own points of view.
Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) president Kaye Tinga, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and CCP vice chairs Margie Moran and Carrissa Cosculluela.
Ternocon is currently the biggest and one of the most important events to date — a toast to Philippine fashion.

In celebration of Philippine independence “TernoCon: Kasarinlan, Kultura, Kasuotan,” held on 10 June at the Museo del Galeón, SM Mall of Asia, showcased brilliant and outstanding collections of visionaries Jojie Lloren, Cary Santiago and Jaggy Glarino.

It was a spectacle of stellar styles where design, artistry, culture and heritage were channeled in their most elegant and creative way — after all, as they say, “you are what you wear.”

One can’t help notice the relevance of the event in modern times and the impact it creates not just to the industry, but to our people.

This was a night to remember where the Filipino spirit was high and full of pride!

Suyen Corporation chief executive officer and chairman Ben Chan with First Lady Lisa Araneta-Marcos and Gino Gonzales.
Alice Eduardo and Melba Solidum.
Ara Arida in Gavin Ruffy
Cong. Ping Remulla and wife Georgia Remulla.
Drs. Aivee and Z Teo.
KAI Lim
Michael Salientes, Monique Villongco, Tere Villongco, Cris Valderama.
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo in Len Cabili.
Mons Romulo in Style Ana and bag by Adante Leyesa both from Katutubo!
Eric Lee and Cheryl Lee.
SUYEN Corporation president Virgilio Lim and vice president of finance Nenita Li.
Tracy Maureen Perez in Dinnes Obusan.
TWEETIE de Leon’s top by Randy Ortiz.
