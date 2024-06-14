Scenic views, spacious units at the heart of Makati

The Ascott Limited welcomes guests with its newest property, Citadines Benavidez Makati, the epitome of comfort and resort-inspired relaxation in the city.

Nestled within Legazpi Village, CBM offers its signature studio units that redefine the concept of hospitality in Metro Manila.

Cecille Teodoro, Ascott Limited’s cluster general manager, said that the property perfectly matches the dynamic lifestyle of Makati while also being a modern and comfortable sanctuary.

“Citadines Benavidez Makati seamlessly complements the pulse of the fast-paced life in Makati, where every moment is a delicate balance between ambition and repose. As our guests step into the refined embrace of our prime address, they can expect a sanctuary that harmonizes the demands of the dynamic city with the art of indulgence,” Teodoro said.

These accommodations break the stereotypes of a typical hotel room, allowing guests to fully relax in the confines of their rooms without the stress and the hassle of feeling cramped and suffocated due to limited space.

Whether traveling solo or in groups, these units are a cozy and comfortable refuge for those who want to break free from the chaos of the city. It is also the perfect place for thriving business professionals looking for functional, comfortable and affordable space.

Apart from the abundance of livable space, the property’s studio units also boast the inclusion of fully-equipped kitchenettes that surpass the limitations of a standard hotel room. These kitchenettes allow guests to comfortably prepare their meals — adding a touch of home to their stay. Moreover, this freedom and flexibility will also empower guests to whip up quick meals or scrumptious bites that they can eat alone while enjoying the scenic landscapes of Makati or share among their friends and loved ones.

In addition, CBM offers various amenities. These include a luxurious rooftop pool that provides a serene retreat for those wanting to unwind.

For those with active lifestyle, a state-of-the-art fitness center stands ready at the property. It provides a venue to rejuvenate both body and mind with premium equipment and comfortable space for exercise and movement.

And finally, CBM has ample meeting spaces for thriving professionals. These spacious meeting rooms, which also provide a breathtaking view of the city, quickly transform ordinary meetings into something memorable and meaningful.

With the property being situated in the heart of Makati City, numerous recreational spaces such as art museums, lush parks, urban spaces, shopping malls, dining areas, and entertainment hubs are all within reach.

Indeed, CBM is the premium location for guests who want a holistic and fulfilling stay as they experience comfort and convenience while also embracing the city’s dynamic and vibrant lifestyle.