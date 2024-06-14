‘Safety First: BINI to Blooms after independence show halts

Security concerns forced the sudden halt of the country’s girl group BINI “Araw Ng Kalayaan” performance after some fans climbed scaffoldings and refused officials’ orders to leave the stage.

Except for Aiah Arceta, BINI sang “Lagi.” As they prepared for a new song, they had to tell their audience to leave the stage.

“Bago ang lahat, bago kami magpatuloy kailangan naming kayo kumalma guys dahil mahihirapan ang mga security natin (Before anything else, before we start, we need you to calm down so that our security will not have a hard time),” BINI member and leader Jhoanna called to the crowd.

The remaining BINI members then tried to ask the throng to recede as they were getting too close to the stage, voicing worries for their safety.

Maloi also mentioned the fan that was dangling next to a scaffold.

Their dance coach, Mickey Perz, quickly rushed to the stage to warn the audience to behave.

“Blooms alam naming kanina pa kayo andito at matagal kayong ang hintay sa BINI. Ang BINI din ay naghihintay sa inyo. Kung hindi tayo magiging kalma, hindi na po kami makaka-perform kasi importante sa BINI na safe magperform (Blooms, we know you have waiting a long time to see BINI, but if we don’t settle down, we cannot perform. It is important that BINI is safe when they perform),” he mentioned.

In a Facebook statement, BINI highlighted “Thank you sa lahat ng sumuporta ngayong gabi! Ngunit safety first po tayo and we hope for your understanding.

“More chances to see each other real soon! We hope everyone gets home safely tonight. Maraming salamat! Happy Independence Day,” the group added.