Revel in Fete 30 weekends

A vibrant month of music awaits the Philippines as Fête de la Musique, also known as World Music Day, celebrates its 30th year in the country.

Fête de la Musique, born in France in 1982, has become a global phenomenon celebrated in over 1,000 cities in 120 countries. Streets and public spaces transform into dynamic stages for musicians of all backgrounds and genres.

In the Philippines, what began as a single-venue event with a mere 40 attendees in 1994 has grown by leaps and bounds into a multi-stage, multi-genre, and multi-day celebration. Fête PH has become a platform for both established and up-and-coming Filipino artists to share their music with a growing audience.

With a diverse music scene, the Philippines is known to put its unique spin on the World Music Day celebrations. Fête PH first introduced its pocket stages in 2011, encouraging the movers and shakers of each subculture to curate their lineups. In 2017, Fête PH brought the music celebrations outside Metro Manila with the first destination stages.

For its 2024 edition, presented by Alliance Française de Manille in partnership with B-Side Productions, FunkyBeat Entertainment and the Embassy of France to the Philippines, hundreds of artists will gather in over 100 stages in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, as Fête de la Musique brings more live music to more Filipinos.

Starting on the right note, Fete PH 30 brings back its advocacy “Music Heals” with an immersive Pre-Fete Sunset Gathering: A Medicine Music Circle + Ecstatic Dance + Sound Bath. This will be hosted by Lee Grane Musiq at Ayala Triangle Gardens from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow to promote that music is not only for partying and having fun, but also a means to nourish the mind, heart, body and soul.

The iconic Greenbelt 3 park will host the main stage of Fête de la Musique 2024 on 21 June, with a full day of music from Filipino artists SHANNi, Jason Dhakal x Lustbass, Sinosikat x Jose Miguel, Dwata, Jewelmer Jazz Band, Any Name’s Okay, Morobeats, Autotelic and Dilaw.

Continuing the Fête PH tradition of promoting French-Filipino cultural exchange, the event brings Pfel & Greem of C2C, the biggest French act to grace the Fête PH stage. C2C revolutionized the music scene with their “Victoires de la Musique” French award-winning DJ’S album, Pfel & Greem take the dancefloor by storm with this explosive duo and their four turntables. Pfel & Greem C2C are set to perform at Mistral in Raffles Makati on 20 June and the Greenbelt Main Stage on 21 June.

On 28 June, Fete PH 30 celebrations continue as part of the barangay fiesta celebrations of the vibrant district of Poblacion, Makati City.

Just as in previous years, it will be a musical haven, with over 41 multiple independently produced pocket stages simultaneously featuring various genres and musical moods from hundreds of Filipino artists, including the Blues, Soul & Funk Stage at H&J, the Acoustic Stage at Coro Hotel, the Rock Stage at Alibi Music Lounge, and the Reggae Stage at Handle Bar, just to name a few, as well as the Medicine Music Stage in Astbury and the Kirtan Stage featuring meditation & mantras at Gnostic, in keeping with this year’s “Music Heals” advocacy.