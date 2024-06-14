Rep’s ‘I Love You. You’re Perfect. Now Change.’: MODERN DATING AND RELATIONSHIPS IN SONG

If there is one thing that has gotten more complex in recent years, it would have to be dating and relationships. From all the apps where one can meet up or maybe hook up, to all the little nuances and lingo of the younger generation, finding “the one” can be both perplexing and exhilarating.

All these questions and situations are put front and center in Repertory Philippines’ latest musical, I Love You. You’re Perfect. Now Change. The show opens this weekend, and runs until 6 July at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium of the RCBC Plaza.

I Love You. You’re Perfect. Now Change. (ILYYPNC) presents a series of vignettes on building connections and intimacy in this modern world. Throw in the plot twist of swiping left or right on a dating app to meet “the one,” situationships, ghosting and finding that spark amidst all the distractions.

From two lawyers negotiating their dating history, two introverts wishing they were studs and babes to survive their first date, and a bridesmaid who cries about the ugly dresses while dreaming of becoming a bride — there are 40 characters to meet in this tale of finding love in the big city.

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, who is directing the show, gave the DAILY TRIBUNE a little sneak peek during a rehearsal run-thru of ILYYPNC over at OperaHaus recently.

We met the talented cast — Gian Magdangal, Marvin Ong, Gabby Padilla, Krystal Kane — who would take us through the revolving door of characters in the show. All four actors are longtime Rep-pers, and have won quite a number of accolades for their work in theater and film.

Watching them put on and take off each of the 40 (yes, 40!) characters they collectively play felt like a whirlwind yet artistic version of theatrical musical chairs. As they moved from one narrative to another, you get a snapshot of a relationship at its hopeful beginning, in the calm of settling down, and at its sunset. This was just a rehearsal, but it was already easy to imagine how this show would look like come opening night!

Lauchengco-Yulo also explained how the overall treatment incorporates how technology, meaning mobile phones, and the internet, have become such an integral part of everyone’s dating lives. Plus all the drama, and unnecessary photos, that come with it!

Graphics will play a big part in their storytelling — a popular approach in recent productions — which we will just have to watch ILYYPNC over at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium to see!

The world has indeed come a long way from the simpler life back in the 90s when the show came out. “With I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change., we want to give audiences something they can relate to whether they’re a young romantic hit by dating app fatigue or an older couple going through the trials of marriage,” Lauchengco-Yulo explains. “Because regardless of the age or stage in love, we want to emphasize that despite all the problems and miscommunication, love endures — with lots of laughs and some wit on the side.”