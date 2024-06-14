Rampa Manila ushers in future of Filipino fashion

The local government of Manila continues to serve as the cradle of young talents in fashion design with the comeback of Rampa Manila slated on 19 June 2024.

The fashion event is set to showcase the ‘future of Filipino fashion’ by featuring creations from up-and-coming designers Dhenyze Guevara, Joanna Santos, and Morissette Magalona. Them, alongside seasoned fashion designers Anthony Ramirez, Jhobes Estrella, Marc Rancy, Neric Beltran, and Val Taguba, who have made their mark in the industry.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna -- who spearheaded “Rampa Manila 2” -- highlighted the importance of providing a platform like Rampa Manila for local talents.

"It's very important because they will be the 'Future of Fashion.' Like the Manila Film Festival, Rampa Manila will also serve as a platform to showcase the talents of young Filipinos in designing," said Lacuna.

She added that Rampa Manila aims to raise the bar of fashion design in the Philippines and open up opportunities for the youth to enter the industry.

As they prepared for the event, the young fashion designers took time to contemplate on the significance of the Rampa Manila stage for budding artists. iAcademy student Joanna Santos described the fashion event as “incredibly significant” to a young designer like herself.

Besides presenting her craftsmanship, she said that Rampa Manila will help her enter the local fashion industry through building networks with industry professionals, potential clients, and fellow designers.

Santos, who will be graduating with a degree in AB in Fashion Design Technology, has honed her design aesthetic at iAcademy by using fabric manipulation and unique draping techniques to craft avant-garde couture designs with bold silhouettes and intricate details.

Meantime, Dhenyze Guevara expressed her honor at being invited to participate in the event and emphasized the privilege of showcasing her creativity to the nation. She urged her peers interested in fashion designing to always put their best foot forward.

“Everything you make is an extension of yourself, and you must always make sure that you’re creating something you will always be proud of,” said Guevara.

Inspired by renowned houses like Alexander McQueen and Schiaparelli, Guevara strives for eccentricity and uniqueness for her creations. Her design aesthetic is described as structural, avant garde, and often surrealist in nature.

After Rampa Manila, she will take the Philippine flag to New York, where she was invited to present her collection at the Asian New York Fashion Week this September.

Magalona advised new designers to discover and commit to their branding and identity as artists. Originally an architect, he found his passion in fashion designing. Magalona draws inspiration from his architectural roots and incorporates unconventional materials and techniques in his structured design aesthetic. He is known for modernizing the classic Filipiniana with his unique touch, calling this the ‘Futurista Filipiniana.’

The young designers all shared common sentiments. They expressed their gratitude to Manila City and Rampa Manila for thrusting them as the future of Filipino fashion. The up-and-coming designers added that through the event they hope to inspire aspiring artists and peers to pursue a career in the fashion industry.

The Rampa Manila 2 is set to be held at Bulwagang Rodriguez inside the Manila City Hall.