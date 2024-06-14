Quevedo appointed as SEC head from PCGG

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rogelio Quevedo as a new commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), just four months after Quevedo began his tenure as a commissioner at the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG).

Earlier this week, Malacañang announced that Raymond Anthony Dilag will replace Quevedo at the PCGG. The commission is primarily tasked with recovering the ill-gotten wealth amassed by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and his associates.

Quevedo, who joined the PCGG in February, has now been appointed to the SEC following the death of former Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara on March 29.

Before his current SEC appointment, Quevedo was known for his extensive legal background. He is a law professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law and previously led the International Carrier Business Group at PLDT-SMART.

In addition, Quevedo served as the government corporate counsel, where he was responsible for safeguarding the legal interests of government-owned or -controlled corporations.

President Marcos also named Judge Jaime Santiago from the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) as the new director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed Santiago’s appointment to Palace reporters through a Viber message on Friday, as the latter took his oath before the official in Malacañang.

Santiago, a former Deputy Chief of the Manila Police Department’s SWAT team and famous ‘90s sharpshooter who inspired the movie “SPO4 Santiago Sharpshooter,” has replaced Medardo de Lemos.

De Lemos has continued serving as the NBI head beyond his intended retirement in 2023.

Santiago served as the presiding judge of the Manila RTC after his career as a policeman. In 2005, he was appointed as the presiding judge of Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) Branch 12, and in 2011, he was promoted to presiding judge of RTC Branch 3, Manila.

Santiago completed his BS in Criminology at the Philippine College of Criminology in 1988 and studied law at Manuel L. Quezon University (MLQU-LAW) from 1989 to 1993.

He also served as president of the Metropolitan and City Judges Association of the Philippines and was a member of the Supreme Court’s Committee on Security.

The President also appointed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) spokesperson Antonio Baltazar “Toby” Nebrida Jr. as the acting general manager of the state-owned People’s Television Network Inc. (PTNI), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Friday.

In a social media post, PCO said Nebrida would also serve as PTNI’s Board of Directors member and representative from the private sector.

Nebrida took over the role from reporter and broadcaster Analisa Puod, who served as PTV’s general manager for at least a year. Sources told the DAILY TRIBUNE that Marcos signed Nebrida’s papers earlier this month.

Nebrida was a reporter for National Broadcasting Network (NBN) TV–4 (former PTV-4’s name) before entering the private sector and being appointed to the DMW in 2022.