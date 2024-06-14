Puerto Princesa sees crime rate drop

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Crime rates in Puerto Princesa City have dipped significantly in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO).

Eight major crime categories, known as focus crimes, saw a 31.03 percent reduction, the PPCPO reported. There were 40 reported incidents from 1 January to 31 May, down from 58 during the same period in 2023.

PPCPO spokesperson Captain Maria Victoria Iquin attributed the decrease to a more robust police presence and improved operational efficiency, which includes additional police stations, increased officer visibility, and the establishment of Neighborhood Crime Watch groups in barangays.

She added that the activation of two Police Community Precincts and a forward police base has also bolstered security.

“The establishment of these stations has been instrumental,” Iquin said. “Another reason is the increased police visibility. You’ll see our officers patrolling for at least two hours even while doing administrative work.”

There were significant reductions in several crime categories. Rape cases dropped by 68.18 percent, physical injury by 57.14 percent and murder by 50 percent. Special complex crimes, a category including kidnapping and extortion, saw no reported incidents this year compared to one in 2023.

However, there were some increases, as theft cases rose slightly by 7.14 percent, robberies by 28.57 percent and homicides by 50 percent. Motornapping and carnapping remained unchanged, with one motornapping case reported in each year and no carnappings.

The PPCPO credits a combination of factors for the overall decline, including effective policing strategies, community engagement initiatives, and robust crime prevention programs. They emphasize the importance of continued vigilance and cooperation from residents to maintain these positive results.

“We established Neighborhood Crime Watch groups, initially focusing on areas with higher crime rates,” Iquin said. “We set up communication channels where we provide reminders and share information about suspicious activity.”

The PPCPO, under the leadership of Col. Ronnie Bacuel, is committed to further reducing crime rates and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in Puerto Princesa. Their efforts were recently recognized as they achieved the top ranking in the Police Regional Office Mimaropa Unit Performance Evaluation Rating for May 2024.