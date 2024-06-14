Property developer AppleOne expands in Mindanao

AppleOne Properties Inc., a Cebu-based and homegrown property developer founded by enterprising couple Ray and Venus Manigsaca, announced that it will be revitalizing further its footprint in the Southern part of the country by rolling out the first phase of its expansion plan.

According to AppleOne chief executive officer and president Ray Go Manigsaca, the group has set its eyes on Cagayan de Oro City, a strategic expansion that will fortify the company’s presence beyond the Visayas.

He said the business move aims to contribute to the development of CDO as a prime city outside Metro Manila and takes advantage of the city’s reputation as an up-and-coming premier tourist destination in the South.

“This is all set and we are ready for Cagayan de Oro. CDO is a prime location for our expansion efforts in Mindanao, its rich culture and natural tourist attractions make it a great destination hotspot for tourists,” said Manigsaca.

Amid this, the executive, however, is yet to divulge any specifics relative to AppleOne’s venture and investment in Cagayan de Oro City.

“CDO being called the City of Golden Friendship for decades now reflects the hospitality of its people

— they’re warm, friendly, and represent the unique brand of Mindanaoan hospitality that the world deserves to see and experience,” Manigsaca added.

AppleOne is known for bringing luxury hotel and residence development and amenities into the regions outside of the country’s capital, and consecutively contributes to the economic and tourism sector growth of these regions.

The company is the developer behind Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort in Cebu.

Meanwhile, the company broke ground in Panglao, Bohol December last year as the province’s first-ever 5-star luxury hotel and residences, and is set to inaugurate Mahi Center and Fairfield by Marriott in Mactan Island by the latter part of this year.