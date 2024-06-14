Pokemon inspires exhibit

Filipino pop artist Sean Go’s latest art exhibition, “Victory Road”, was recently on display at Secret Fresh Gallery.

The collection of work was Go’s homecoming exhibit after a year of studies at Parsons Paris and his second show at Secret Fresh Gallery, following the successful “Fallacies of Fantasy” last year.

“Victory Road” featured a vibrant visual exploration of triumph, perseverance and the resilience of the human spirit. The artist’s signature pop aesthetic married bold colors, playful imagery and his unique brand of pop culture appropriation.

“Victory Road” evokes a specific childhood memory: the final route in the Pokemon games, before facing the Elite Four and conquering the Pokémon world.

“Just hearing the phrase ‘Victory Road’ gives me the chills,” says Go. “I remember stocking up on revives, max repels and ultra potions, preparing for the ultimate test.”

The exhibit delved into these iconic memories and transcended mere nostalgia.

It served as a metaphor for life’s journey, remembering that every person has a unique “Victory Road” to complete, however different, but all beautiful in their own ways.

“What an apt metaphor for life, right?” Go asks. “This exhibit was about celebrating our shared experiences and the unique paths we take.”

Victory Road is presented in collaboration with Derek Flores of DF Art Agency and Bigboy Cheng of Secret Fresh Gallery.