Pinoy on Houthi-hit ship missing

One of the 22 Filipino seafarers on board the Houthi-hit MV Tutor is missing, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Friday.

In a press conference, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said the Greek-owned and Liberia-flagged ship is still at sea after sustaining damage from a double missile attack by the Iran-allied militants as it was traversing the Red Sea on 12 June.

“Right now, we are still in the process of trying to account for the one particular seafarer on the ship and we are praying that we can find him,” Cacdac said.

“Rest assured all of the families of the seafarers have been contacted,” he added.

A rescue mission, according to Cacdac, is already being arranged.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday reassured Filipino seafarers aboard the MV Tutor, the vessel that Houthi rebels allegedly attacked, that the government is doing everything in its power to ensure their safety and repatriation.

“To our Filipino seafarers on board the MV Tutor that was bombed and now do not know what to do, we are doing everything we can. We are coordinating with the UK Maritime Trade Operations and looking for ways to bring you to Djibouti first,” Marcos said in a video message.

“From Djibouti, we are also making arrangements for you to come home. Therefore, we continue to seek help from our friends to bring you to Djibouti,” Marcos added.

Cacdac said the DMW is also verifying whether there were Filipinos on board another ship targeted by Houthis on Thursday, 13 June.

“So far, hindi namin ma-trace sa (we couldn’t trace it in our) record but we will confirm this further,” he said.

The other ship, the MV Verbena, was also attacked by Houthi rebels, severely injuring one of the crew. The bulk cargo ship was traversing the Gulf of Aden.

The Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, and Polish-operated ship, reported damage and subsequent fires on board.

Before the incident, the Department of Migrant Workers had already barred Filipino seafarers from boarding vessels passing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

DFA condemns attack

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday condemned the Houthi missile attack.

In a statement, DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said, “The Philippine government will take all necessary measures to secure the safety and well-being of the Filipino crew on board and ensure justice.”

No casualties were reported.