Philconstruct Visayas 2024: Landmark event for construction industry

Philconstruct Visayas returns with vigor, promising a fully immersive experience from 20 to 22 June at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Lahug.

Philconstruct Visayas 2024 continues its tradition of excellence as the second installment in the trade show’s ambitious four-part series, which strategically converges on key economic hubs such as Pampanga, Cebu, Davao and Manila.

The construction expo, Philconstruct, remains the cornerstone of the construction industry, spotlighting a comprehensive array of offerings ranging from building supplies to innovative technology and urban solutions.

Distinguished by its expanded footprint, the 2024 edition of Philconstruct Visayas transcends previous iterations by encompassing two floors and accommodating more exhibitors and attendees. This expansion mirrors the sector’s dynamic growth and underscores the event’s role in fostering industry collaboration that is expected to attract over 10,000 trade buyers in three days.

Under the theme “A Journey of Growth, Sustainability and Progress in the Digital Era,” the Philippine Constructors Association, Inc. and the Cebu Contractors Association reaffirm their commitment to holistic nation-building. Beyond facilitating business synergies, Philconstruct serves as a platform for promoting eco-conscious solutions, harmonizing progress with sustainability.

“Our pride extends beyond merely showcasing the pinnacle of technological advancements at each event; we’re equally committed to fostering a conducive environment for generating fruitful business opportunities for all involved,” Engr. Ruben Cueto, chairman of the Philconstruct series, said.

In line with this, Philconstruct Visayas offers an enriching lineup of seminars and discussions, including fleet management, HVAC/R, plumbing, sustainable construction, concrete solutions and more.

Philconstruct Visayas 2024 will have over 300 booths on display, representing over 750 brands, outdoor equipment showcases and over 30 seminars, including the presence of Rick Yelton, featured speaker from the World of Concrete in Las Vegas. The expo will also host the UAP District C1 GMM and the PIID Cebu Convention.

Engr. Ronaldo “Junn” Elepano Jr., president of PCA, pondered, “Philconstruct continues to take immense pride in embarking on yet another year of showcasing an array of brands spanning various sectors within the construction industry, highlighting their capabilities that undoubtedly stand strong on the global stage. This is the industry’s most important event.”

Admission to Philconstruct Visayas 2024 exhibit is free. The three-day trade show runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-register for easy access at philconstructevents.com/registration-visayas. Contact info@philconstructevents.com.