P6.4-M ecstasy discovered

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) reported on Friday that its operatives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) intercepted a package containing illegal drugs worth an estimated P6.4 million at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC).

Initial reports said that the abandoned parcel — shipped from Antwerp, Belgium —was declared as a “shoe rack” and addressed to Maritoni Macainan Bacangoy of Taguig City.

However, during a routine inspection with the assistance of drug-sniffing dogs and X-ray scanning, personnel from the BoC-NAIA and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group discovered the presence of illegal substances.

The package allegedly contained a total of 3,742 tablets of ecstasy, divided into four pouches.

“We immediately turned over the illegal drugs to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for proper disposal and further investigation,” BoC-NAIA said in a statement. The agency is also pursuing the filing of a case against those involved in the attempted drug smuggling.

