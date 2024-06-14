P100-M frozen meat seized

Operatives from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Customs (BoC) seized an estimated P100 million worth of frozen meat and other regulated commodities in a joint operation last 31 May.

A composite team from both agencies discovered a warehouse in Cavite leased by Vigour Global Logistic Corp. that had been illegally converted into cold storage facilities. The warehouse, located in Kawit, Cavite was concealing 10 cold storage rooms behind a false wall that was obstructed by a van.

“This should serve as a strong warning to unscrupulous traders,” said DA chief Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. “We will not tolerate these illicit activities that disadvantage our farmers and potentially endanger consumers.”

According to a post-operation report submitted to Laurel and the DA Inspectorate and Enforcement office, the cold storage rooms were stocked with various frozen food items, including meatballs, shabu-shabu ingredients, beef, pork, chicken wings, siomai, fish, pork belly, boneless pork, beef and Peking ducks. A total of 98,000 kilograms of these items were seized.

Authorities determined that some of the seized products were unfit for human consumption, violating Republic Act 10611, or the Food Safety Act of 2013, as the DA and BoC are currently investigating the source and intended destination of the illegal goods.