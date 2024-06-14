Northern Samar flood victims get needed aid

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — The provincial government here announced that at least 125 families in Catarman, Northern Samar, received much-needed shelter materials from the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines last Thursday.

The donation comes as the provincial capital continues to recover from the worst flooding it has ever experienced.

In November, heavy rains brought by a shear line dumped an unprecedented 618 millimeters of rain in a single day, equivalent to nearly six weeks’ worth of rainfall. The deluge caused widespread damage, with many homes completely destroyed.

The Chinese Embassy’s donation includes corrugated galvanized iron sheets and marine plywood, intended to assist families whose houses were completely destroyed.