Newly opened budget hotel in BGC boasts prime location

Last 30 May, the Red Planet Hotel officially opened its newest and 14th branch in the country in the Bonifacio Global City. It has 245 rooms, with three parking floors.

The 19-storey BGC branch, with no swimming pool, is designed solely for lodging and remote working. Its guests are mostly folks with business purposes in the area, making use of Red Planet’s Wi-Fi 6, the most recent iteration of the Wi-Fi network protocol with the fastest real-world speed, wider coverage and three-times greater wireless performance.

Luxurious five-star-hotel-quality beds also attract guests who need restful sleep. But, perhaps, the main attraction of Red Planet BGC is the prime location amid the bustling and modern financial business district in Taguig City.

The limited-service hotel, owned by Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd., a Japan-based real estate developer and hotel operator, is found along the clean, tree-lined 10th Ave. corner 40th St.

Walking distance from the hotel are high-end shopping establishments — Uptown Mall, Landers and Mitsukoshi Mall. It’s also a stone’s throw away from a string of cafes, restaurants and 24/7 convenience stores. The hotel is also near St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City.

Tourists will also delight in the short drive from the hotel to Venice Grand Canal, the Mind Museum, the Shops at Serendra, Market! Market! and even the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.

Situated in a corner street, the hotel is literally surrounded by donut shops, popular cafes, and fast-food. Indeed, the red-and-gray Red Planet’s sparking new building blends with the vibrant, cosmopolitan vibe of the area.

“We are the first budget hotel inside BGC. We also have properties in Davao, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, and Clark. In total, we have ten hotels in Manila and four outside the NCR,” said Florent Humeau, chief executive officer of Red Planet Hotels, at the grand opening.

The price of the BGC branch’s standard room — a choice between a twin room and a double room — is nearly P3,000 a night, but a tad lower if you are a Red Planet member. The hotel also offers a wheelchair-friendly room, designed with ample space to move around, and is more expensive.

The French CEO also added that the they are excited to bring their “unique blend of affordability, quality, and convenience” to the area.

“Red Planet BGC The Fort is poised to become a preferred choice for travelers who seek exceptional value without compromising on comfort and service. We are confident that our innovative approach will resonate with guests and set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry,” Humeau said.