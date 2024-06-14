MELAI CANTIVEROS SUPPORTS PUSTISO CARE

A trade and media launch for the “Polident Oplan Balik-Ngiti: Ilabas ang ngiti pustiso” confident 2.0 was held recently at the TriNoma Activity Center where 145 attendees including the beneficiaries discovered, experienced, and learned everything about denture care.

The event was presented by actress, singer and comedienne Tuesday Vargas.

Haleon Philippines general manager Jeffrey Go welcomed everyone with an inspiring speech about their purpose of delivering everyday health to people, their effort to improve oral health of Filipinos and transform their lives with dentures and confident smiles.

Polident brand manager Christine Ticatic shared some exciting news for Polident, a pustiso care brand, in 2024 and reinforces the Polident’s advocacy of giving smiles to 1,000 Filipino people by bringing back the Polident OplanBalik-Ngiti: Ilabas ang Ngiting Pustiso Confident Caravan.

It was also announced that Haleon Philippines and Polident will continue to work with the Philippine Dental Association (PDA) and Philippine Association of Registered Dental Technologists (PARDTI), sealing their alliance with their new trade partners Mercury Drug St. Joseph Drug and Rose Pharmacy.

Dr. Emmanuel Centeno of PDA talked about their mission on the country’s oral health. Meanwhile, Ricky Robles of PARDTI gave a speech about the importance of getting quality dentures from registered and legitimate laboratories to ensure the patient’s safety.

The Polident Advocacy Ambassador, actress and comedienne, Melai Cantiveros was also present. She shared her stories about growing up having uneven teeth. She mentioned that it runs in the family and added how she was deeply affected when her friends and classmates teased and mocked her because of her teeth. But the experience made her accept her situation and learn to love herself. It became her signature look when she became a TV personality.

Melai recognized the importance of having a good set of teeth and the impact of a confident smile. This is why Melai fully supports Polident’s Oplan Balik-Ngiti in its mission to restore pustiso-confident smiles to Filipinos in need.

“Noon sa probinsya kapag masakit ang ngipin titiisin na lang namin malayo kasi ang dentista o kaya lalagyan namin ng asin. Pero ng nag aral na ako nalaman ko mahalaga pala alagaan ang ngipin (Growing up in the province when my tooth ached I often just ignored or put salt to ease the pain but as I grew older I learned it’s important to pay attention to dental health),” Melai said.

Melai even debunked myths on denture hygiene with Dr. Aimee Yang-Go, also an active advocate of dental health and denture care. One of these myths was that dentures last forever, but in fact, Dr. Go explained that dentures are made up of materials that also go through wear-and-tear and so would have to be replaced around every five to 10 years. And because dentures are made differently from our natural teeth, they also need specialized care for cleaning and keeping them in place.

At the said event, attendees enjoyed the booths with free consultations and checkups, denture-making demo, Polident product demo, Kapit Test Booth and Camera 360 booth. The beneficiaries also gave testimonials on how the free dentures from Polident changed their confidence level and lives.

Polident is a denture care brand under the world-leading consumer company, Haleon. It started an advocacy to help transform the lives of Filipinos by bringing back their confidence to reclaim their full potential and positive life experiences through their biggest smile.

A fundraising activity was launched earlier this year wherein for every purchase of Polident products, P1 will go straight to supporting the advocacy of making free dentures.

Polident will also go to different parts of the country for the Oplan Balik Ngiti: Ilabas ang Ngiting Pustiso Confident Caravan to give free dentures and conduct “Pustiso” Care Education.