Marcos appoints Nebrida as new PTV-4 acting general manager

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) spokesperson Antonio Baltazar "Toby" Nebrida Jr. as the acting general manager of the state-owned People's Television Network Inc. (PTNI), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Friday.

In a social media post, PCO said Nebrida would also serve as PTNI's Board of Directors member and representative from the private sector.

Nebrida took over the role from reporter and broadcaster Analisa Puod, who served as PTV's general manager for at least a year.