Marcos appoints Nebrida as new PTV-4 acting general manager

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) spokesperson Antonio Baltazar "Toby" Nebrida Jr. as the acting general manager of the state-owned People's Television Network Inc. (PTNI), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Friday.
In a social media post, PCO said Nebrida would also serve as PTNI's Board of Directors member and representative from the private sector.
Nebrida took over the role from reporter and broadcaster Analisa Puod, who served as PTV's general manager for at least a year.
Sources told the DAILY TRIBUNE that Marcos signed Nebrida's papers earlier this month. However, it is unclear whether Puod resigned or was axed from the position.
Nebrida was a reporter for National Broadcasting Network (NBN) TV–4 (former PTV-4's name) before entering the private sector and being appointed to the DMW in 2022.