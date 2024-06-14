LTO warns vs fake employees, scammers

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday has warned the public on alleged impersonators of the agency’s employees and text scams proliferating regarding traffic violations and fines.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II has urged all motorists to disregard text messages and messaging app notifications claiming to be from the LTO about traffic violations.

Mendoza stressed that the text messages are online scams designed to steal personal information, including bank and e-wallet details for financial gain.

“We’ve received continuous reports of these scams,” Mendoza said. “We advise the public to ignore these messages to protect yourselves from online scammers.”

The LTO chief also stressed that the agency does not send traffic violation notices through text messages or messaging apps.

“If you receive one, it’s a scam,” Mendoza said.

He explained that the fraudulent messages often contain a link that redirects users to a fake LTO website which prompts users to enter their license plate numbers and other personal information.

Scammers then attempt to steal further details such as bank and e-wallet information to access and empty victims’ accounts.

“Never enter your license plate number or any personal information about your bank or e-wallet accounts,” Mendoza cautioned. “Better yet, simply ignore these messages altogether.”

Mendoza stated that the LTO is collaborating with law enforcement agencies, including the Philippine National Police and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to apprehend the perpetrators behind the scam.

Under the direction of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, Mendoza also instructed all regional directors and district office heads to intensify public awareness through their social media accounts.

Also, LTO officials have been directed to incorporate information about the scam into their free Theoretical Driving Courses.