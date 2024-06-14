LG S95TR Soundbar: A Dolby Atmos powerhouse

LG’s S95TR soundbar is a powerhouse contender in the premium home theater market. Boasting a 9.1.5 channel configuration with Dolby Atmos support and wireless rear speakers, it promises an immersive and room-filling audio experience.

But does it deliver on these promises? Let’s delve into the soundbar’s strengths and weaknesses to help you decide if it’s the right fit for your home theater setup.

The S95TR shines in its ability to create a captivating soundscape. Dolby Atmos takes center stage, with dedicated up-firing speakers in both the soundbar and rear units bouncing sound effects off your ceiling for a truly three-dimensional listening experience.

Whether it’s the roar of a helicopter overhead in an action movie or the gentle patter of rain in a nature documentary, the S95TR places you right in the heart of the action.

With 810 watts of power, the S95TR easily fills even large rooms with clear and detailed audio. Explosions pack a punch, while dialogue remains crisp and intelligible. The included wireless subwoofer provides ample bass, without overwhelming the overall sound signature.

In terms of convenience and connectivity, the S95TR boasts a decent array of options, including HDMI eARC for high-resolution audio pass-through from your TV, optical digital audio, and Bluetooth.

Setting up the system is relatively straightforward, with the included remote offering intuitive controls for volume, sound modes, and navigation.

However, some users might find the included LED display a bit basic, particularly when compared to high-end competitors with more informative displays.

The AI Room Calibration feature attempts to optimize the sound based on your listening environment. Although it can improve the overall soundstage in some cases, results may vary.

For more precise control, manual adjustments in the equalizer settings are available. Here’s where the LG app comes in handy, offering a more user-friendly interface for tweaking audio settings compared to the remote.

While the S95TR excels with Dolby Atmos content, performance becomes less impressive with standard stereo or surround sound sources. The soundstage can feel narrower, and some users have reported experiencing inconsistencies in audio quality depending on the type of content being played.