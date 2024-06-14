Lee leads by 2; Bianca at T49

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Alison Lee fired a seven-under-par 65 to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour’s Meijer Classic on Thursday.

The 29-year-old from California relied on a red-hot putter and a steadily improving swing to reel off seven birdies and an eagle to pull clear of a crowded leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan birdied the 18th hole to salvage a one-under-par 71 to open at T49.

The 26-year-old Filipina fired four birdies with three coming on par-5 holes to offset her three bogeys.

Another Filipina in Clariss Guce shot a 76.

Lee, who is still looking for her first victory on the LPGA Tour just under a decade after joining the professional ranks, revealed afterwards she spent the

build-up to this week’s tournament in Michigan attempting to iron out kinds in her swing.

Yet despite long hours on the driving range last week, she remained uncomfortable even after teeing off at Blythefield Country Club on Thursday in suburban Grand Rapids.

“There can be some days I don’t feel quite confident,” Lee said after her round.

“You just have to work with what you got. That’s how I felt today. As the round went on I would say the last four, five holes definitely felt a lot better with my swing.”

The highlight of Lee’s round came on her penultimate hole, the par-five eighth, where she nailed an eight-iron to within 15 feet with her second shot, before rolling in the eagle putt.

“It was definitely really nice to shoot a low one today,” Lee said.

“Giving a lot of credit to my putter. I made a lot of really, really good par saves, and a lot of good birdies. Overall, I’m really happy and pleasantly surprised about my round.”

No fewer than nine players are tied for second place behind Lee on five under after shooting 67s. The chasing pack includes Canada’s Brooke Henderson, who eagled the 18th to move up the leaderboard.

Eleven players are a further shot back on four under.

This week’s tournament is the final tune-up before next week’s Women’s PGA Championship, which is being held at the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington from 20 to 23 June.