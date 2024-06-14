Japan's largest gas supplier bags FGEN’s LNG supply deal

Lopez-owned FIRST Gen Corp. has awarded a contract to TG Global Trading Co. (Tokyo Gas), Japan’s largest gas provider, for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo supply to one of its subsidiaries.

In a stock exchange report on Thursday, FGEN confirmed that it concluded its international tender for an LNG cargo shipment by awarding a contract to Tokyo Gas.

Tokyo Gas will deliver one LNG cargo of approximately 125,000 cubic meters in July to FGEN’s wholly-owned subsidiary, First Gen Singapore Pte. Ltd (FGEN Singapore).

The contract marks FGEN's fifth delivery following contracts signed with Shell Eastern LNG, Trafigura, TotalEnergies Gas and Power Asia Private Ltd., and CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing Ltd.

The cargo that Tokyo Gas will deliver through an LNG carrier will be unloaded into the storage tanks of the BW Batangas floating storage and regasification unit currently berthed at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex (FGCEC) in Batangas.

The additional LNG supply will be utilized by FGEN’s existing gas-fired power plants in the FGCEC.

FGEN LNG Corp. has constructed its Interim Offshore LNG Terminal Project to provide LNG storage and regasification services. The FGEN LNG Terminal will be instrumental in ensuring the country’s energy security.

FGEN has a portfolio of four existing gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,017 megawatts (MW) that have been supplied for many years with gas from the Malampaya field.

As outlined in the Philippine Energy Plan, LNG is crucial for the country's energy sustainability and security.

It plays an important role in boosting natural gas share in the power generation mix to 26 percent by 2040.

LNG offers significant environmental advantages over traditional fossil fuels as it reduces greenhouse gas emissions, combats climate change, improves air quality, and enhances public health—making it the ideal transition fuel to a renewable.