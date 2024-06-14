HURTING GILAS: Cone worried sick of Thompson’s bad back

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is looking at another injury concern just a few weeks before the team embarks on a quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics next month.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel guard Scottie Thompson’s health and game shape for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia on 2-7 July remains “questionable” due to back issues that saddled him in the earlier part of the ongoing Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup.

“Scottie has a bulging disc in his back. It’s a debilitating injury so it’s hard. He cannot move very well. So, we’re trying to deal with that and get him healthy for Gilas,” Cone told Daily Tribune.

Thompson, who has been dealing with the same back problems since college, missed the first six games of the Gin Kings in the Philippine Cup.

He eventually returned to active duty and helped Ginebra advance into the semifinals only to fall short in seven games against Meralco.

Cone, however, bared that Thompson has yet to fully recover despite weeks of rest following the Gin Kings’ semis exit.

“We’re hoping he can get healthy by the time we leave for Europe with Gilas. He’s such an important part of Ginebra, obviously, and he’s an important part of Gilas,” Cone, who also handles Ginebra, said.

The injury bug has bitten Gilas earlier, losing two important pieces in Ginebra winger Jamie Malonzo and forward AJ Edu.

Malonzo suffered a calf injury and had to undergo surgery last month while Edu was ruled out because of knee problems.

Veteran forward Japeth Aguilar and Mason Amos were tapped as replacements.

Cone’s concern now is to ensure Thompson, who played for Gilas in the first window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier last February, will be available to play.

“Hopefully, we can get him healthy and ready to go. That has been our No. 1 concern so far. Getting him ready for Gilas,” the decorated mentor said.

Gilas will begin their buildup on 21 June at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna. The team will fly to Europe on 25 June to play a couple of friendlies against Turkey and Poland before heading to Latvia.