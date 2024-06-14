Humanoids rising

The integration of humanoid robots into various sectors is rapidly gaining momentum, showcasing significant advancements in technology and automation.

These robots are revolutionizing customer service in restaurants and enhancing operational efficiency in factories, paving the way for a more automated future.

Humanoid robots, designed to emulate human actions and interactions, are now available on the market, each boasting unique capabilities. Notable examples include Pepper from SoftBank, designed for customer interaction and information provision, and UBTECH’s Walker, aimed at home assistance and security.

Several restaurants in the Philippines have adopted robots to improve customer service and operational efficiency. Jollibee, for instance, uses Jollibot in various branches for customer interaction.

McDonald’s NXTGEN stores across Taguig, Makati and Cebu use robots for ordering assistance and payment. Dunkin’ Donuts has implemented robots like Number 1 for customer interaction at several branches.

Shopwise Supermart uses Wi-Z robots for promotion and shopper guidance, while Oedo Japanese Restaurant employs robots for food delivery and customer interaction.

These implementations highlight a growing trend of integrating advanced technology into everyday services, enhancing the customer experience and streamlining operations.

The Philippine government has been proactive in promoting the use of robots in the industry to enhance global competitiveness through several key policies and initiatives:

1.Inclusive Innovation Industrial Strategy (i3S): This policy focuses on fostering globally competitive and innovative industries, with a strong emphasis on innovation. It includes developing new industries, clusters, and agglomerations to support MSME growth, human resource development, and improved business environments. The strategy also promotes fiscal and non-fiscal support for local manufacturing, particularly for products heavily imported, like pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

2.Philippine Innovation Act (RA 11293): This act aims to foster innovation as a key component of national development and economic growth. It promotes strategic planning and innovation across various sectors, ensuring that knowledge is effectively created, acquired, disseminated, and used to promote sustainable economic and social development.

3.Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): The government emphasizes the importance of public-private partnerships to drive economic growth and development. These partnerships are crucial for creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and fostering innovation across industries. The government aims to create an enabling environment for businesses through market-friendly policies, ease of doing business, and good governance.

These policies are designed to integrate advanced technologies, including robotics, to improve productivity and operational efficiency, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the Philippine industry.

Humanoid robots are no longer just a vision of the future. They are transforming industries worldwide. In the Philippines, their application in restaurants and factories marks a pivotal shift towards a more automated and efficient society, reflecting the nation’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology for improved productivity and customer satisfaction.

With that being said, is the Philippines truly ready for this? The initiatives and policies in place seem to suggest a promising path forward.