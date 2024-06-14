GUESS WHO? IT’S YASOU!

Keep your mind and body on track when you EAT WIDE AWAKE. SaladStop! is the boost you need to make each day count. Indulge in nothing less but healthy and delicious meals that satisfy your cravings with a guilt-free high! And what other way to step up your diet but by getting your fill on a crowd-favorite: Yasou!

Yes, it’s back! First introduced as a seasonal menu item, SaladStop! is bringing back everyone's favorite Greek-style salad as part of its Daily Bowls Exclusives menu, launching this coming 17 June.

A Greek-inspired vegetarian salad

You’ve had it before, and you can finally have it again! Savor the comeback of Yasou! and bite into the familiar yet ever-thrilling flavors of this vegetarian salad featuring a medley of romaine, rocket, sundried tomatoes, candied walnuts, juicy grapes, shaved parmesan, and feta cheese—all drizzled in tangy Greek Vinaigrette. The best part? Yasou! isn’t just delicious; it’s a nutritional powerhouse. Packed with essential nutrients like calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and iron, it's also naturally gluten-free and rich in anti-inflammatory benefits. Whether you enjoy it as a salad or a wrap, Yasou! is the perfect choice for a healthy, satisfying meal.

Make the healthy choice

Let SaladStop! do all the meal planning for you! From your classic go-to’s like the Hail Caesar, Oh Crab Lah!, and Go Geisha, to specials you won’t find in-store, you can plan your own weekly mix and let SaladStop! do the rest. Save on precious time by subscribing to Daily Bowls by SaladStop!, and enjoy your favorite salads and wraps, plus exclusive menu items, delivered straight to your door!

With a subscription to Daily Bowls by SaladStop!, ordering ahead adds an element of excitement. In addition to Signature items, subscribers gain exclusive access to dishes like Yasou! For their Friday selection. The exclusive menu also features other favorites such as Saikō, a warm Japanese-inspired protein bowl; Cauli-fornia Dreamin’, with a delectable Cauliflower cheese patty; Yam Thai, a vibrant Thai-inspired salad with rich Peanut Vinaigrette; and The Refresher, a zesty baked salmon salad.

Not sure where to start? First, select the nearest SaladStop! hub on saladstop.pickup.ph to cater to your weekly health fix. Next, choose a 3-day or 5-day plan. Starting at P1,265, the 3-day plan follows an M-W-F schedule; while the 5-day, at P2,045, provides the complete Daily Bowls experience from Monday to Friday. Last, pay online and await delivery. It’s that easy!

To celebrate the return of Yasou!, SaladStop! is offering a 15% discount on all Daily Bowls subscriptions from 17 to 23 June. Visit saladstop.pickup.ph to subscribe and start your journey to a healthier you with SaladStop!

Visit saladstop.ph to view our complete menu. Updates are also up on the SaladStop! Philippines Facebook page and @SaladStopPH on Instagram. Subscribe to a 3-day or 5-day meal plan via saladstop.pickup.ph and get fuss-free daily deliveries of fresh, healthy bowls and wraps straight to your doorstep.