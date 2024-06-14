Go team aids displaced Parañaque workers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, together with Sangguniang Kabataan Chair Julia Labarda, extended assistance to displaced workers in Parañaque City on Thursday at Phase 1 Gym, Pilar Banzon, Barangay BF Homes.

In his message, Go underscored the vital role of government support in creating livelihood opportunities, particularly for the most vulnerable members of society. He emphasized that such programs are crucial in helping Filipinos recover from crises and gain skills that will aid them in the future.

“Livelihood assistance is essential for our countrymen, particularly the poor, who are the most affected during times of crisis,” Go stated.

During the event, 73 displaced workers received relief items from the senator, including shirts, basketballs, and snacks. Additionally, some recipients were provided with shoes.

These workers will benefit from the Department of Labor and Employment’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.

The initiative highlights the critical collaboration between government and community efforts in addressing unemployment and providing sustainable livelihood solutions.

Senator Go’s legislative efforts further underscore his commitment to supporting livelihood initiatives. He has filed Senate Bill 420, which aims to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program.

If enacted, REAP would provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals from underprivileged households, focusing on economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.