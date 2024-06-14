Futsal WC hosting going nationwide

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) looks to bring next year’s FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup to different parts of the Philippines.

PFF president John Gutierrez said during a press conference at the Citadines Bay City Manila on Friday that they are looking to go beyond Metro Manila to serve as host cities for the World Cup.

The Philippines won the hosting bid last May during a FIFA Congress meeting in Bangkok.

“Part of the purpose of the visit of the FIFA team is to see the kinds of facilities that are ready. But nothing is set in stone. We are still finalizing which match venues, training venues and cities will host,” Gutierrez said.

“Unlike the Olympics where it is hosted by a city, World Cups are hosted by countries and upon the encouragement of the FIFA team, it will be better for us to give opportunities not just in Metro Manila but also parts of the Philippines.”

A total of 16 teams, including the Philippines, will compete in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Guttierez cited Cebu as one of the potential venues for next year’s World Cup.

Cebu hosted the East Asian Super League Final Four last March and will be the host for this year’s Palarong Pambansa from 6 to 17 July.

“We will have one in Metro Manila. Cebu is a very big possibility and we are looking for other possibilities,” Gutierrez said.