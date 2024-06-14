‘Focus’ is the way to go

In the Q1 2024 report of Colliers, flexible workspaces remain popular, especially among firms implementing hybrid work arrangements and those seeking short-term leases.

The professional services and investment management company sees the strategy of leasing co-working spaces being adopted not just by companies in Metro Manila but also by firms in other attractive office hubs including Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Pampanga and Cagayan de Oro. It adds that this trend should be explored as the concept of “work from anywhere” continues to gain traction.

Lanson Place Mall of Asia Manila’s Focus is a 24-hour co-working space for entrepreneurs and creatives looking for a hub to tick off everything on their to-do lists.

Located on the hotel’s third floor, Focus has a size of 288 sq. m., a ceiling height of 4.10 m, and a seating capacity of 48. Its monthly membership flex pass offers pliable access to the collaborative workspace featuring high-speed Internet WiFi, exclusive meeting pods, and tables with plentiful sockets. Monthly membership fees are one month (P2,500), three months (P7,000) and six months (P14,000).

The co-working space membership also offers free-flowing black coffee, a 20-percent discount at Bytes, Cyan Modern Kitchen, BLK12 Café|Bar and Madeleine High Tea for a maximum of four guests. There’s also a 20-percent discount on printing and copy services and a 10-percent discount on meeting packages and function room rentals.

If you need a bite, swing by Lanson’s grab-and-go-station Bytes. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., indulge in guilt-free snack options to keep you energized throughout the day. Bytes is also located on the third floor of the hotel. The dress code is observed upon dining.

While you’re at it, Lanson’s Edge Pool Bar at the 11th-floor Bay Wing is the perfect venue to cap off a productive day.

Exclusively reserved for residents and in-house guests, Edge Pool Bar offers an unobstructed view of Manila Bay. Sip on cocktails and dishes while you enjoy the captivating sunsets and cool breeze. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The dress code is observed.

For more information, call +63 2 7777 0000 or email fb.lpmn@lansonplace.com. Book Focus at lansonplace.com/mallofasia/meetings-events/co-working-space/.

Lanson Place Mall of Asia Manila is located at Block 12, Palm Coast Avenue Corner Seaside Boulevard, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, 1300 Philippines.