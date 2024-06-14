Existing with us, not for us

Metro Manila is undoubtedly a place where life moves frenetically; every inch of space is precious, and the presence of stray cats often goes unnoticed by many.

These feline creatures, often abandoned or left to fend for themselves in the urban jungle, face a daily struggle for survival. However, amid the chaos, unsung heroes at De La Salle University (DLSU) have taken it upon themselves to provide a safe haven for these vulnerable animals.

I recently chanced upon an unassuming Facebook (FB) page — DLSU Pusa. But there was more to just another common FB account, with photos of puspins (pusang Pinoy) on its wall. The laudable activities of volunteers at DLSU who shelter and care for campus cats deserved further scrolling — a shining example of compassion and empathy in action.

These dedicated individuals — students, faculty, and non-teaching staff — selflessly give of their time, resources, and love to ensure that these often overlooked creatures are given a chance at a better life.

By providing them with a home, food, medical care, and affection, these volunteers not only improve the welfare of these cats but also promote a culture of kindness and respect towards all living beings.

It warms the heart to see photos of cats lounging on school benches, chilling in the garden, or perched on outdoor tables on the DLSU Taft campus. They even join students in meetings, finding a comfy spot on someone’s lap. It’s like a “purrfect” scene from a feel-good movie. Thanks to these dedicated volunteers, these cats have found a haven to be themselves and spread their feline charm.

By the way, they don’t just stop at providing a roof over these cats’ heads. They go the extra mile by raising funds through selling cat-inspired items and getting support from generous donors. We see how a community can come together to support our whiskered buddies in need.

“All adult campus cats are kapon (sterilized), while kittens are waiting to come of age for kapon. They are regularly dewormed and given annual antirabies and 4in1 vaccinations as well. A dedicated team of Lasallian volunteers looks after them 365 days a year, rain or shine! Our cats never skipped a meal — not even during the pandemic,” a DLSU Pusa FB post reads.

DLSU is not alone in its efforts to support stray cats. Many other universities, like UP Diliman, and malls across the country and worldwide have also opened their doors to these animals, recognizing that they, too deserve care and protection.

In Istanbul, Turkey, there’s a huge community of street cats known as “sokak kedisi.” Estimates suggest there are anywhere from a hundred thousand to over a million stray cats in the city.

Turkish people see these street animals more as communal pets rather than typical strays, and the country has a policy of not capturing or killing them.

The decision to rescue and care for stray cats is not just a matter of charity; it is a moral imperative rooted in the understanding that all living beings have inherent value and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Cats, like humans, are sentient creatures capable of feeling pain, joy, and love. They are not disposable to be discarded at will; they share our world and enrich our lives in ways we may not even realize.

Why do some condominium communities — like where I live — choose to rid themselves of stray cats and send them off to city pounds to face a grim fate? This callous disregard for the well-being of these animals demonstrates a troubling lack of empathy and understanding. Cats, like all animals, have a right to live free from harm and suffering, and it is our responsibility as stewards of the earth to ensure that they are treated with kindness and compassion.

As a cat lover, I couldn’t agree more with a DLSU member’s (Laureen Velasco) sentiment that “cats exist with us, not for us.” They bring joy, comfort, and laughter into our lives, and it’s only fair that we return the favor by looking out for them and ensuring they are kept safe and happy.

To all cat-loving volunteers — you’re the real cat’s whiskers, and we’re feline fine knowing you’re out there making a difference, one purr at a time.