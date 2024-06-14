Epic Valentina skin up for grabs with MSC pass

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players are in for a treat when they purchase the Mid Season Cup (MSC) pass later this month.

Similar to previous events, players will have to complete tasks when they purchase an MSC 2024 pass.

Completing tasks and making correct match predictions in MSC mean players will get in-game rewards, including a Dark Nexus Valentina epic skin.

MSC 2024 is the most-anticipated Mobile Legends tournament in history, brandishing a record-high prize pool of $3,000,000 or 175 million pesos.

A total of 16 teams from around the world will compete in the tournament from 28 June to 14 July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Philippines will be represented by world champions Falcons AP Bren and Team Liquid ECHO.