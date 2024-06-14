Eco-agri condotel launched near Baguio City

DMCI Homes Leisure Residences, the leisure brand of DMCI Homes, is expanding its footprint in northern Luzon with the launch of Moncello Crest.

Strategically situated just a few minutes drive from Baguio City, Moncello Crest offers residents and investors the cool, refreshing climate of the upland region.

This new development, located in the municipality of Tuba in Benguet, promises to be a haven for those seeking both a vacation home and a lucrative investment opportunity. It has an initial inventory of 522 units launched in May. Rooms will feature uniform furniture and fixtures to offer a relaxing hotel-like experience to visitors with cozy sofa beds and beds, balcony furniture, tables and lamps, and the like.

The company is spending approximately P6 billion to develop the property.

Moncello Crest’s name draws from montel, an Italian word for “mountain,” and the Spanish word ariceli referring to an “altar in the sky.”

The residential property features magnificent views of Benguet’s mountains and a beautiful sunset that’s bound to calm the mind and heart. Stunning flora and fauna also surround the property.

Moncello Crest is designed as a mountain resort, complete with amenities like a heated outdoor jacuzzi and fire pits for guests to keep warm amid Benguet’s chill. The complex will host an all-day dining restaurant, café, game room, spa, gym, multi-purpose athletics play area, and a daycare center, as well as a convention center to host large events.

A spacious roof deck offers a place for visitors to unwind while admiring the stunning Benguet horizon.

Inside Moncello Crest are Filipino décor and structures for a culturally immersive experience with concept design provided by globally-renowned architecture firm Aedas.

Prospective property buyers will find Moncello Crest worthy of their investment. The condotel provides a good opportunity for individuals to secure a vacation home that doubles as a source of income. Under Moncello Crest’s rental pool program, property owners can leave their units under the management of a hotel operator to earn rental profits. The units will continue to be owned by its buyers, who in turn get 30 percent of rental revenues. Assuming a 35-percent occupancy rate for the property, unit owners at Moncello Crest may earn about P16,300 monthly from a 35-square meter (sq.m.) studio unit and about P42,700 for two-bedroom units according to projections.

Property owners have the option to avail of the condotel rooms themselves under Leisure Plus, DMCI Homes Leisure Residences’ program for complimentary room nights. Unit owners are entitled to stay at Moncello Crest for at least 30 nights a year, depending on the size of their investment and choice of room. They can also use their complimentary stays at Solmera Coast in San Juan, Batangas as well as in other DMCI Homes Leisure properties in the future.

Moncello Crest is accessible via Marcos Highway and is within Barangay Poblacion. The property is just a 20-minute drive from Baguio’s tourist hotspots like Burnham Park, Camp John Hay, Session Road and the Loakan Airport currently under rehabilitation. Notable schools in Baguio are within 15-20 minutes away as well, namely the University of the Philippines Baguio, the University of Baguio, and St. Louis University.

Within Tuba are tourist attractions such as the BenCab Museum, which is 17 minutes away from the property, Tuba’s own hot spring resorts, as well as the Pan Ay-Ayaman Eco Park. The “Bridal Veil” Falls, Aran Cave, and Ifugao Woodcarvers Village are likewise interesting sites to explore while staying in Moncello Crest.

DMCI Homes Leisure Residences is the new brand of Quadruple A developer DMCI Homes offering resort condotels in sought-after vacation destinations all over the country. Each DMCI Homes Leisure Residences property features best-in-class product and service features found in top-rated luxury resort properties, at price points that will delight value-discerning clientele.