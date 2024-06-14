DoJ seeks penal code modernization

The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced on Friday that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) — a German non-profit organization — to strengthen collaboration between prosecutors and law enforcement agencies and modernize the Philippines’ Revised Penal Code.

The agreement — signed on 3 June 2024 — was represented by DoJ Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes Andres and HSF Resident Representative Alexander Birle.

“We are honored to partner with such a respected international organization known for its commitment to strengthening international criminal justice systems,” Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

Remulla stressed the importance of reviewing the Penal Code, saying that it is high time that the government revisit the Penal Code to “ensure it reflects current realities and contributes to a more effective justice system.”