CPC fetes collegiate standouts

Top collegiate performers in basketball and volleyball take the spotlight when the Collegiate Press Corps’ (CPC) Annual Awards Night presented by San Miguel Corporation takes place on Monday night at the Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas, Pasig.

For the first time ever, the CPC will bestow its highest individual honor to the best aces of women’s basketball and men’s volleyball in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) as scribes fete the continuous ascent of both sports in the ceremony also backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

As the central figures of two monumental title runs, La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao will be hailed as the UAAP Men’s Basketball Player of the Year following a hat-trick of golden honors as Season 86 Most Valuable Player, Finals MVP and first-time champion to end the Green Archers’ seven-year championship drought.

University of Santo Tomas’ Kent Pastrana will take the sole distinction as the inaugural UAAP Women’s Basketball Player of the Year award (POTY) upon seizing España’s first hoops crown in nearly two decades and ending National University’s dynastic seven-year reign.

Highlighting volleyball’s steady rise are this year’s title-winning quartet of hard-hitters and playmakers in both collegiate leagues.

Outside spikers Bella Belen of National University and Louie Ramirez will be hailed as the UAAP Women’s Volleyball POTY and the CPC’s first-ever NCAA Men’s Volleyball POTY, respectively.

Belen’s ever-reliable offense and newfound defensive prowess made her only the UAAP’s fifth multiple-time women’s volleyball MVP as Ramirez’s two-year run of on-court dominance earned him his second straight NCAA MVP nod.

Champion setters will also have their share of the limelight in the second straight in the second endeavor of the united CPC, which merged the UAAP and NCAA Press Corps upon the return of all collegiate sports in 2022, with support from Discovery Suites as official venue partner and Jockey as minor sponsor.

National University’s Joshua Retamar is to be named the UAAP Men’s Volleyball POTY to join Ramirez in the historic men’s volleyball awardees and College of St. Benilde’s Cloanne Mondoñedo as the NCAA Women’s Volleyball POTY.