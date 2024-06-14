Cordillera alarmed over rising flu, dengue cases

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Health-Cordillera (DoH-Cordillera) is urging residents to be vigilant after recording a significant increase in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and dengue cases in the first half of 2024.

According to data from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU), there have been a total of 7,132 ILI cases, including Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), from 1 January to 1 June 2024 — a concerning rise compared to figures from the same period in 2023.

“Benguet has the highest number of cases at 3,039, followed by Baguio City with 2,801,” said RESU chief for Baguio City and Benguet, Victoria Malicdan, adding that Kalinga, Apayao, Abra, Ifugao and Mountain Province also reported cases.

Malicdan disclosed that the majority of those infected are children, with the oldest patient being 101 years old.

Meantime, the region has also seen a concerning increase in dengue cases, with 2,122 infections reported from 1 January to 1 June 2024 which represents a 72 percent rise compared to the same period last year and includes three fatalities.

Benguet reported the highest number of cases with 759, followed by Baguio City with 468, Mountain Province with 320, Apayao with 207, Ifugao with 196, Abra with 88 and Kalinga with 75 — with males accounting for the majority of cases at 1,119.

In line with this, the DoH-Cordillera is urging residents to implement measures to prevent mosquito breeding, such as maintaining clean surroundings and eliminating stagnant water sources.