Central Visayas braces for food stamp program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is expanding its successful Food Stamp Program (FSP) — initially implemented in Tondo, Manila — to Cebu and Negros Oriental in Central Visayas.

DSWD-7 regional director Shalaine Marie Lucero on Friday announced the program’s rollout to benefit 21,574 families in Negros Oriental and 10,174 families in Cebu. The initiative aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “Walang Gutom 2027” program aimed at reducing hunger.

Beneficiaries will receive Electronic Benefit Transfer cards loaded with P3,000 for food purchases which breaks down to P1,500 for carbohydrates, P900 for protein, and P600 for vegetables, fruits, salt, and condiments. The cards have no expiration but are expected to be used within a month.

Those receiving benefits from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Social Security System and Government Service Insurance System social pensions are ineligible. The program specifically targets low-income households.

“Households needs like floorwax are not allowed,” Lucero clarified to DAILY TRIBUNE, stressing the program’s focus on food security.

Pilot areas in Cebu include Naga City, Danao City and the municipalities of San Fernando, Minglanilla, Liloan and Compostela. Negros Oriental will cover the municipalities of Bacong, Mabini, and Dauis.

Lucero confirmed that EBT cards can be used at Kadiwa stores and accredited sari-sari stores. The program is scheduled to begin in both provinces on 1 July.

“We are currently verifying beneficiaries and processing accreditation for stores,” Lucero said.

The Walang Gutom 2027: FSP goes beyond just providing financial assistance, as beneficiaries will also receive nutrition education to promote healthy meal preparation and be offered skills training and job fair opportunities to empower them towards financial independence.