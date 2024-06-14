CEB, Singapore body spur Lion City travel

To expand travel options to the Lion City, Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) said it has renewed its partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The renewed memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed last week. Its main goals are to create a preference and recall for the city-state of Singapore, raise interest in travel there, and highlight its busy schedule of events.

The partnership also introduces the campaign’s newest ambassadors, celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez, who will appear in a travel film highlighting Singapore’s inventive architecture, rich cultural heritage, and surprising encounters.

6th largest visitor source

Last year, the Philippines was Singapore’s sixth-largest source market for tourism, with approximately 700,000 tourist arrivals, up 81 percent from 2022.

“We are very grateful for this renewed partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board,” stated Candice Iyog, CEB chief marketing and customer experience officer.

“This collaboration not only aligns with Cebu Pacific’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable flights but also contributes significantly to bolstering Singapore’s tourism industry by attracting more visitors from the Philippines, fostering cultural exchange, and promoting economic growth,” she added.

CEB currently operates flights to and from Singapore from many critical locations throughout the country, increasing flight frequency from three times weekly to daily on the Clark-Singapore-Clark route.

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Cebu Pacific, who have been excellent partners and have made significant contributions to our strong tourism performance,” said Terrence Voon, STB executive director for Southeast Asia.