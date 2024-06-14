LATEST

CATHOLIC CHURCH SAYS NO TO DIVORCE

Look: Immediately after the House of Representatives approved the divorce bill on the third and final reading and transmitted it to the Senate, a powerful graphic went viral across Catholic social media feeds and churches in the Philippines. At Quiapo Church, a tarpaulin advertises “ANG SABI NI JESUS NAZARENO: Ang pinagsama ng Diyos ay huwag paghiwalayin ng tao. (Marcos 10:9)". Moreover, the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Manila decorates woven buri or anahaw leaves and colorful "palawit" for the upcoming San Juan Bautista Feast Day, which is observed annually on 24 June. The Nativity of John the Baptist is a high-ranking liturgical feast, kept in the Catholic Church, Eastern Orthodox Church, Anglicanism, and Lutheranism. These photos were taken on Friday, 14 June 2024. | via Larry Cruz